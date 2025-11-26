CIL Pavilion draws crowds with mining technology, eco-models

NEW DELHI: At the India International Trade Fair 2025, the Coal India Limited (CIL) pavilion representing the Maharatna public sector enterprise emerged as one of the most compelling knowledge hubs, drawing students, researchers and general visitors alike. A dedicated unit at the pavilion visually showcased how valuable minerals and industrial-grade metals are separated from coal-bearing formations using advanced screening and beneficiation processes. Large display screens explained the science behind coal grades, including Bituminous Coal – Steel Grade II (Ash exceeding 15 per cent up to 18 per cent) and Bituminous Washery Grade VI (Ash exceeding 42 per cent up to 49 per cent), giving visitors rare insight into India’s complex mining ecosystem.

A striking scale model of Eco Mine Tourism, Saoner (WCL Nagpur) and the Mahatma Gandhi Eco-Park highlighted Coal India’s effort toward sustainable mining and public awareness.

During an interaction, the Deputy Chief Manager of Coal India Limited, who joined the organisation in 1994 and now holds over 31 years of mining experience, spoke candidly about the sector. Coming from a mining family, he recalled visiting mines as a child and growing familiar with the hazards, depth, heat and physical challenges of underground operations. He emphasised that coal mining remains one of the world’s most dangerous professions, far riskier than many defence and aviation roles.

Clarifying common misconceptions, he explained that gold or diamond extraction has no link to coal mining, and that mines vary by geological format ion from lignite to bituminous and anthracite with India predominantly producing bituminous coal.

Coal India’s IITF pavilion demystified mining through live demos, expert insights and sustainability models, turning a complex sector into an accessible public learning experience.