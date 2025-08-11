CIFF 2025 lights up Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced plans to develop the film industry in the national capital and said that a new policy is in the works to transform the city into a global shooting destination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘Celebrating India Film Festival’ (CIFF) here, she said the event has sent a message that Delhi is now moving towards becoming a new centre for film production and cultural expression, according to an official statement.

Gupta said her government is committed to transforming Delhi into a film hub, and a policy is being framed to establish the city as an international shooting destination.

Applications for film and other shoots will be approved through a single-window system, she announced, adding that the government is planning to develop the film industry in the capital and provide related facilities.

A budget of Rs 3 crore has been allocated to make Delhi a hotspot for film production, she further announced and said the government anticipates receiving a significant number of applications to shoot films in Delhi in the coming year.

The aim is to process these applications via the single-window system to encourage filmmakers, inspire them to use Delhi’s locations, and create stories connected to the city, the chief minister said.

Gupta observed that, until now, Mumbai has been synonymous with the film and entertainment industry. Talent from Delhi that manages to make some headway in the field often moves to Mumbai in search of better opportunities, she noted.

CM announced plans to develop the capital’s film industry, host an International Film Festival with Rs 30 crore funding, and boost tourism. She praised cinema’s cultural impact, recalled enjoying Manoj Kumar’s Kranti, and shared missing the days of watching films undisturbed, noting a recent outing turned into a photo session

with the audience.