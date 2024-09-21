Choose Kejriwal to prevent power tariff hikes: Minister

New Delhi: In a press conference on Friday, Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting to increase electricity rates in the Capital through its Lieutenant Governor. Atishi’s remarks come amid rising concerns about electricity pricing and availability in BJP-ruled states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, where recent reports indicate significant hikes in connection fees.



“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to increase the electricity prices in Delhi,” Atishi stated emphatically, drawing comparisons between the current situation in Delhi and the troubling electricity scenario in Uttar Pradesh. She highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh, the cost of a new 1 kilowatt (kW) connection has skyrocketed by 250 per cent, increasing from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000. Similarly, the cost for a 5 kW connection has risen by 118 per cent, from Rs 7,967 to Rs 17,365.

Atishi criticised the BJP’s record on electricity, stating, “BJP’s model of electricity is long power cuts and the most expensive electricity.” She underscored the importance of re-electing Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister to prevent

Delhi from experiencing the same issues as those in BJP-ruled states. “Otherwise, expensive electricity and long power cuts like in Uttar Pradesh will be seen in Delhi as well,” she warned.

Highlighting the benefits of the AAP’s governance, Atishi noted that under Kejriwal’s leadership, Delhi enjoys 24x7 electricity and the cheapest rates in the country. “This year, on June 19, the peak demand of 8,400 MW was met in Delhi without any load shedding,” she remarked. She also mentioned that 37 lakh families in Delhi receive free electricity, while an additional 15 lakh families benefit from half-priced electricity for their consumption.

Atishi provided a stark comparison of electricity rates across different states, emphasizing that in Delhi, the bill for 400 units of electricity is Rs 980. In contrast, she revealed that rates in BJP-ruled areas are alarmingly higher, Rs 2,044 in Ahmedabad, Rs 2,300 in Gurugram, Rs 2,900 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 3,800 in Madhya Pradesh, and a staggering Rs 4,460 in Maharashtra. “In many states where BJP is in power, the bill for 400 units of electricity is four times more than in Delhi,” she added, reiterating the alleged failures of BJP’s governance.

In a call to action for Delhi’s residents, Atishi urged them to unite for the upcoming elections in February, saying, “The people of Delhi have to come together and make Arvind Kejriwal their

Chief Minister again, only then Delhi will get 24x7 and the cheapest electricity.”