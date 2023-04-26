Chirag Delhi flyover to open today

New Delhi: The maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover has been completed and vehicles can now move smoothly, PWD minister Atishi said on Tuesday. The flyover will be fully operational from Wednesday onwards.



Sharing the information, PWD minister said that providing relief from traffic jams to the people of Delhi is the Kejriwal government’s top priority. In this direction, PWD has completed the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover ahead of schedule. Now that the work on both carriageways has been completed, the flyover will be open for traffic from tomorrow, Atishi added.

The PWD minister said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself kept a close watch on the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover and was monitoring it regularly. Under his direction, the work was carried out at twice the speed, and as a result, the flyover will be open for the public from tomorrow. Along with this, the PWD minister monitored the progress of the flyover on a daily basis.

Atishi said, “Due to frequent rain in the past month, the flyover maintenance work had to be halted several times, causing delays in the timeline. However, PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that PWD has taken another step forward in the direction of making Delhi traffic jam-free.”

The work of the first carriageway of Chirag Delhi flyover was completed on March 31. The work on the second carriageway began on April 1. During the maintenance work, the first carriageway was completely closed, but during the maintenance work of the second carriageway, one lane was kept open for traffic. Currently, the maintenance work on the carriageway from IIT to Nehru Place of the flyover has been completed. Three lanes out of the four lanes of both carriageways are open for traffic, and from Wednesday, one lane of the carriageway from IIT to Nehru Place will also be opened for traffic.