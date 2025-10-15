Chinese-linked investment fraud busted; 1 caught

NEW DELHI: Police have busted a Rs 50 lakh investment fraud linked to a Chinese network, arresting one person from Uttarakhand, officials said. The case followed a complaint by Shikha Gupta, who alleged she was cheated of Rs 2.9 lakh through fake investment promises.

Investigators traced the money trail, analysed bank transactions, IP logs, and messaging app communications, leading to the arrest of Rajib Dutta, a Kolkata resident. An iPhone 13 containing incriminating chats was recovered, revealing coordination with Chinese nationals. Digital evidence indicates a larger cross-border network, and police are working to trace associates, follow the money, and identify the masterminds.