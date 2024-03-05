Chinese among 3 held in Noida over cyber fraud linked with Cambodia

Noida: With the arrest of three people, including a Chinese and a Nepalese, the Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted an international gang of cyber thugs duping Indians.



The Chinese national was allegedly staying in India without a visa and had reached Noida through Nepal, police said.

The police have recovered four passports and 531 SIM cards which were activated using forged IDs of Indian nationals, a senior officer said.

“The accused were held by officials of the Bisrakh police station. Those held include Su Youming (34), a Chinese national who was found without a visa, Anil Thapa (28) from Nepal, and Greater Noida resident Vinod Bhati (52), who was assisting Su Youming,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said. “Some passports, driving licences, ID cards, nine mobile phones, and some credit and debit cards have been seized from them.

More importantly, over 500 activated SIM cards have been seized from them which were purchased on forged Indian IDs,” Suniti told reporters.