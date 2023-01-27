China, Dubai based cyber crooks module busted

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted international cyber crooks based in China and Dubai and arrested a former deputy manager of Paytm and two other persons for allegedly duping a Delhi girl and 30,000 people of Rs 200 crore in the name of providing part-time online jobs from home in Amazon in connivance with a Chinese module, Delhi Police informed on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Abhishek Garg (40), a resident of Gurugram, Satish Yadav (36), a resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh and Sandeep Mahla (32), a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana. They were arrested in raids conducted at Delhi, Gurugram and Fatehabad, Haryana, they said.

Adding that they said the mastermind is found operating this syndicate from Georgia and having his base in Dubai. The police have issued a Look out circular (LOC) notice and have initiated the procedure to nab him.

On September 26, a lady of Delhi’s Rohini filed a complaint on National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. She stated that she was lured through an ad on Instagram for having an online part-time job on amazon and further she has cheated of Rs 1.18 lakh by some unknown scammers in the garb of providing an Online part-time job on Amazon.

The accused had promised daily earnings of Rs 200-

Rs 8,000 and the amount rebate within 3-5 minutes after completing the task. The victim is currently a nodal officer at Mobi Kwik. Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, Outer North said that during the investigation it was revealed that the gang had provided a Telegram id to the victim which was being used by the scammers and being operated from Beijing, China. Further, the WhatsApp number, used to defraud the victim by convincing her to invest in a fake amazon site, was also found to be operated from outside India.

A mail was written to NPCI and Kotak Mahindra Bank seeking beneficiary details of the suspected transactions. As per information received from the bank, it was revealed that a shell firm account in the name of “KRISHNA ENTERPRISES” has been used on that day to accumulate money from victims.