Chilly winds in city, max temp at 20.2oC

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal on



Tuesday, even as chilly winds made the weather cold in the national Capital. The relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Delhiites had woken up to a chilly morning, as the mercury had settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index had improved to ‘moderate’ in the morning, and remained in the same category at 8 pm, with a reading of 193.

The city had recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the city had registered a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and a high of 18.9 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds later.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 181 (moderate) at 9 am. On Monday, it had stood at 207 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.