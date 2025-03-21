Chilla elevated road work begins

Noida: The construction work of six-lane 5.6km long elevated road at Chilla border between Delhi and Noida commenced on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority Lokesh M flagged off the work by performing Bhumi Poojan.

According to officials, the technical supervision of the elevated road will be done by Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation and the overall supervision of the project will be done by Noida Authority.

The construction work is scheduled to be completed in the next 3 years at a cost of Rs. 892 crore. The total length of the elevated road will be 5.589 km, with a total five ramps for climbing and descending. It will be built from Chilla Regulator (Mayur Vihar, Delhi) to Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, said officials. “The elevated road will benefit thousands of commuters who travel daily between Noida and Delhi. The traffic coming to Noida from Mayur Vihar in Delhi will be able to move unhindered through the expressway towards Greater Noida and Sector-37, and directly towards Kalindi Kunj and Faridabad from Mahamaya flyover.

“This will reduce the traffic pressure on the expressway near Sector-44A, “5A” and Film City while the air pollution caused by traffic jams will also be reduced,” said CEO Lokesh M. The Chilla elevated road project, initiated in 2012, faced delays due to budget issues and contractual complications.

Initiated in 2012, the Chilla elevated road project faced delays due to budget approvals and contractual issues.

Construction began in 2019 but stalled due to funding delays, GAIL pipeline relocation, and Covid. In 2023, Rs 787 crore was approved. MG Contractors secured the contract in 2024, but only 13 per cent completion has been achieved so far.