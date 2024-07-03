Children’s Theatre Festival concludes

New Delhi: The culmination event of the “Rang Amlan” Theatre Workshop, a collaborative initiative by Delhi Tourism and the National School of Drama (NSD), was celebrated with great fanfare at the Abhimanchan Auditorium. The Minister of Tourism, Government of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, attended the event, which marked the end of a vibrant 10-day workshop.



During the event, 175 children, including participants from juvenile homes, showcased various theatre acts they had developed over the workshop. “Children Theatre Workshop & Festival 2024” organised by the Delhi Tourism Department and National School of Drama concluded with great fanfare! All the children were awarded certificates,” Bharadwaj tweeted.

The “Rang Amlan” workshop, which ran from June 22 to July 1, was a demonstration-oriented program designed to foster physical and emotional development in children through theatre. From 250 applications, 150 children were selected to participate. The workshop aimed to enhance social interaction and integration among the participants, providing them with a unique opportunity to express themselves creatively.

NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy earlier highlighted the broader societal impact of introducing children to theatre, emphasizing that it engages not only the participants but also their families and the wider community. This initiative, he noted, helps to broaden the reach of theatrical arts and promote cultural awareness.

The festival featured a diverse line-up of plays, including ‘Tichi Tita To To Turu’, ‘Par Hume Khelna Hai’, and ‘Kahan Kho Gaya Bachpan’. These performances showcased the talent and creativity of the young participants, leaving the audience thoroughly impressed.

In addition to the Delhi event, NSD announced the launch of a summer theatre festival in Leh, Ladakh. This

festival will feature productions like ‘Laila Majnun’ and ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’, further extending the reach of NSD’s theatrical initiatives.