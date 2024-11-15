Children’s Day: CM inaugurates 131-room school at Sunder Nagri

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new, world-class government school in Sunder Nagri, Northeast Delhi. The school, built by the AAP government, aims to provide top-tier education to over 7,000 students in an area that has long struggled with overcrowded classrooms.

Speaking at the event, CM Atishi praised the school’s development, noting the contrast with the area’s past. “Sundar Nagri and Nand Nagri are among the most densely populated areas in Delhi. To see such a magnificent world-class school here, in such a crowded area where even walking space is limited, is unbelievable,” she said. She also recalled the conditions before the AAP government took charge. “When our government was first elected in 2015, and we inspected schools in this area, every classroom was filled with 100-150 students, with children sitting on floors and mats. Even the best teacher would struggle to provide quality education in such conditions,” Atishi explained.

The newly inaugurated Sarvodaya school spans five stories and is equipped with 131 classrooms, 7 laboratories, a library, two large multi-purpose halls, and an activity room. The school will offer all three academic streams, Arts, Commerce, and Science, and operate in two shifts. Atishi emphasised, “This school will become a hub for world-class education for 7,000 children amidst the densely populated area of Northeast Delhi.”

The land for the school had been seized by land mafias but was reclaimed by the Delhi government. “This land was originally allocated by the DDA to the Education Department for building a school in 2003. However, previous parties and leaders showed no interest in the education of ordinary children, and it eventually fell under the control of land mafias,” Atishi said. “But when the AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, came to power, we fought and reclaimed this land, finally commencing the school’s construction.”

Atishi also highlighted the broader transformation of Delhi’s public education system, noting the addition of 22,700 classrooms since 2015. “Today, the facilities in government schools even surpass those in private schools,” she added.

Concluding her address, CM Atishi urged Delhi’s residents to continue supporting a government that prioritizes education, “If the people of Delhi want good schools and a bright future for their children, they must once again choose a government that prioritises education.”