Childhood friends fall from building, one dies

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman died while her childhood friend sustained critical injuries after both fell from the terrace of a four-storey building in Central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area on Tuesday night. Police were alerted through a PCR call received at Hauz Qazi Police Station. The deceased was identified as Sunita (21), while the injured woman is Tripti (19).

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the two friends were on their usual evening walk on the terrace of their adjoining houses, a routine they had followed for years. Sunita reportedly lost her balance and, in an attempt to steady herself, grabbed Tripti, causing both to fall.

Both women lived on the top floor of adjacent buildings in the congested Hauz Qazi locality. Sunita had married in February and moved to her husband’s home but had recently returned to her parents’ residence to assist them during medical treatment.

“A PCR call was received at 8.41 pm reporting that his sister and her friend were found lying near a building at Hakim Bakka, Hauz Qazi Chowk,” said a senior police officer. Sunita suffered severe head injuries, with her skull extensively damaged, indicating a fall from height. Tripti’s brother told police the women appeared normal and were chatting casually moments before the fall. Neighbours alerted authorities, and Tripti was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation and, so far, no signs of foul play have emerged. The SDM of Karol Bagh has been informed to proceed under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which mandates an inquiry in cases involving the unnatural death of a married woman within seven years of marriage. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded to ascertain the

sequence of events.