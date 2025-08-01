Child falls into open sewer, rescue op on

NEW DELHI: A rescue operation is underway in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area after a minor boy fell into an open sewer while playing on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station around 1:24 pm, alerting authorities that a child had fallen into a sewer.

“Acting swiftly, a police team, along with other rescue agencies, rushed to the location,” a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that some local children witnessed the incident and alerted nearby residents, who then contacted the police.

“The matter was treated as a priority, and multiple agencies were mobilised for a coordinated rescue effort. A JCB machine was deployed to remove sewage material and open up the chamber for search operations. Simultaneously, a fire tender along with four personnel from the Vasant Kunj fire station arrived at the scene to assist,” he added.

The DDMA team, including an officer and three divers, joined the rescue along with MCD staff and sanitation workers. The incident occurred near Shiv Mandir, Rajokri Village, close to an MCD school. The open sewer belongs to the MCD.

The child’s identity is yet unknown. Rescue efforts by all concerned agencies are ongoing.