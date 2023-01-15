Child born to couple at Safdarjung through IVF, first success for Hospital

New Delhi: A couple trying to have a child for six years finally succeeded through IVF technology at Safdarjung Hospital, the first success for the central government-run facility.



Their boy was born on January 13 and is healthy.

The couple had tried their luck at several other medical facilities without any success. They approached Safdarjung Hospital around one-and-half years ago and started taking assisted reproductive technology (ART) services, Dr Bindu Bajaj, the head of the Centre-run hospital’s IVF unit said.

“It was a difficult case... Finally, the patient had a successful pregnancy and delivery through IVF cycle in the first attempt,” Dr Divya Pandey, a professor of gynaecology at Safdarjung Hospital, said.

The groundwork for establishing an IVF facility at the hospital started in 2015 with the carving out of space for the centre out of the obstetrics and gynaecology department. The infrastructure and logistics aspects were completed in 2019. But the centre couldn’t be started soon after due to the Covid pandemic, Dr B L Sherwal, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said.

Dr Sherwal said this was the first time that IVF procedure has been successfully performed at the hospital. The dedicated infertility OPD is being run daily from Monday to Saturday in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.