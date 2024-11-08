Child and man die in seperate electrocution incidents involving high-tension wires: Cops

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old boy tragically died after coming into contact with a high-tension wire near his home in Alipur, outer North Delhi, police reported on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the child was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. A police officer confirmed a case has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing. The child’s post-mortem is currently underway.

In a separate incident in outer North Delhi, a man named Chander Shekhar was electrocuted while fixing an iron grill at his residence in the Shahbad Dairy area. Police were notified of his death by a hospital on Wednesday, and an autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shekhar was working on the roof of his house when he inadvertently made contact with a high-tension wire. Authorities have registered an FIR and are continuing their enquiries. These back-to-back incidents highlight the dangers posed by high-tension wires in residential areas, sparking concern over public safety and calls for heightened caution.