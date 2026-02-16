Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes decisive steps to transform Delhi

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta has taken a major step towards making the national capital clean, developed and pollution-free by extending special financial assistance worth several thousand crore rupees to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The support aims to strengthen road infrastructure, sanitation systems, municipal schools and civic facilities across the city.

Emphasising that the overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies, the Chief Minister said that this support reflects the government’s commitment to decentralised and effective governance. Special allocations have also been made under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF).

The Chief Minister said that sanitation services and the maintenance of roads with a width of less than 60 feet fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, proposals worth approximately ₹1,330 crore have been prepared during the financial year 2026–27 for road paving and development works. These projects include the construction, repair and strengthening of nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, a move expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November when pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi.

Directing officials to ensure timely execution, the Chief Minister instructed that all major road improvement works be completed by 30 September 2026. She emphasised the need to fast-track administrative procedures, undertake advance preparations and ensure complete transparency in the tendering process. Timely completion of these works, she said, would provide relief to citizens from pollution and further strengthen the Capital’s infrastructure.

To modernise the city’s sanitation system, the Delhi Government has also approved a long-term project worth approximately ₹2,300 crore under a 10-year OPEX (Operational Expenditure) model. Under this initiative, 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines are being deployed to enhance cleaning coverage. These will operate alongside existing machines to ensure effective removal of dust and waste. Additionally, 1,000 electric litter pickers are being introduced to make sanitation operations more efficient, environmentally friendly and technologically advanced. The Chief Minister said this initiative would serve as a sustainable solution for pollution control.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced an additional ₹50 crore for the upgradation of MCD primary schools. The funds will be utilised to strengthen school infrastructure, improve sanitation facilities, modernise classrooms and create a better learning environment for students.

A separate allocation of ₹50 crore has also been approved for the repair and upgradation of community buildings under the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister noted that nearly 298 community buildings, mostly located in smaller colonies, are widely used by economically weaker sections for weddings and other social functions, making their improvement essential.

The Chief Minister reiterated that her government is committed to developing Delhi as a modern metropolis with a clean environment, strong infrastructure, quality education and accessible civic amenities. She said the special financial support to the Municipal Corporation is not merely budgetary assistance, but a long-term investment in Delhi’s future, aimed at accelerating development, reducing pollution and bringing visible improvements in the quality of life of citizens.