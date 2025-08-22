'Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid': Rekha Gupta addresses first public meeting after attack

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended an event in Gandhi Nagar, her first appearance since an attack on her at her house. Gupta addressed the inaugural event of Vastrika, an open market garment show by the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market. She announced local MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board. "He has been in top posts in the Delhi government, but just for the sake of development, without any hidden agendas, joined the BJP. He is like the chief minister of Gandhi Nagar. He took an oath for Delhi's development. Lovely will be the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board," she said.

The chief minister also asked Lovely and East Delhi MP and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra to prepare a proposal for the budget for the development of the area. "I am sanctioning the budget today. You just make a file with the budget estimates," she added. Gupta said her government is beginning route mapping for all DTC buses and will begin from Trans Yamuna. "We will fix the routes. Every area will get adequate buses," she said. Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunwai programme at her residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday.