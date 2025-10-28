Chhath Puja celebrations begin with fervour, tight security, & traffic curbs

New Delhi: With thousands of devotees set to gather at ghats across Delhi for Chhath Puja, the city is witnessing a mix of religious fervour, logistical preparedness, and environmental focus. From traffic advisories and elaborate festival arrangements to debates over the Yamuna’s condition, the national capital is immersed in one of its most significant cultural celebrations.

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced extensive restrictions and diversions across multiple areas, anticipating heavy gatherings from Monday afternoon till Tuesday morning. Movement is expected to slow down near major ghats such as Gandhi Nagar’s Naav Ghat, Geeta Colony’s Satyamev Jayate Ghat, and Shastri Park, where over 45,000 devotees are expected. Restrictions will also apply near DND Yamuna Khadar, IP Extension, Bhajanpura, and parts of Khajuri Khas. In south and southeast Delhi, the largest congregation, estimated between 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees, is expected at Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj.

Commuters have been advised to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, as roadside parking near ghats will not be permitted. Traffic is also likely to remain heavy around Majnu ka Tila, Burari, Wazirabad Road, and stretches of the Outer Ring Road. Officials, however, clarified that routes to major railway stations and ISBT will remain open.

Amid the massive public movement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings, describing Chhath as a festival that embodies purity, unity, and devotion. She participated in the Kharna Puja ceremony and said, “This year’s celebrations will be grand, divine, and unforgettable. Chhath reflects both our heritage and our spirit of development — ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’.” The CM assured that all arrangements, from cleanliness to safety, have been completed to ensure smooth festivities across ghats.

Education Minister Ashish Sood also joined the celebrations in Janakpuri, noting that this is the first time in 27 years that Chhath is being held on such a large scale in the area. “More than 31 ghats have been constructed across Janakpuri this year,” he said, adding that the festival has become a symbol of unity and cultural identity for Delhi’s migrant families.

Similarly, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh visited Chhath Ghats in Bawana, Rohini, and Shahbad Dairy, where he interacted with devotees and praised the efforts of multiple departments for maintaining safety and cleanliness. “Chhath is not just worship, it is a symbol of discipline, harmony, and gratitude to nature,” he said, adding that the celebrations reflect the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” Meanwhile, the Yamuna’s condition remains under scrutiny even as clean-up drives intensified ahead of the festival.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data shows biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels within safe limits upstream — 2.5 mg/L at Palla and 3 mg/L at Wazirabad — but rising to unsafe levels of 20–23 mg/L downstream near ITO, Nizamuddin, and Okhla. CM Rekha Gupta claimed visible improvement due to ongoing cleaning efforts, though opposition parties dismissed these as “cosmetic clean-ups” aimed at political optics. Chhath unites Delhi in devotion and heritage as families offer Usha Arghya, blending tradition, resilience, and community spirit across the city.