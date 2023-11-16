Chhath: Preparations complete, says Mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has built Chhath Ghats in 100 wards with work almost completed in the rest of the wards.

Almost Rs 40,000 have been provided to each ward to make lighting arrangements for the Puja to ensure there are no inconveniences during the celebrations. Street lights have also been installed around roads approaching the ghats.

“Preparations for Chhath Puja are complete. Ghats have been built in each ward by the councillors and MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party in more than 100 wards of Delhi and construction work of ghats in other wards will be completed by tomorrow. All MCD officials have also been instructed to provide

maximum facilities to the devotees visiting the ghats on

Chhath festival,” announced Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday.

She added that ahead of the festival, the Corporation has launched a special cleaning drive in all parks and

around the ghats. Parking facilities have also been provided around the vicinity, and fogging has been done to curb vector borne diseases.

On the contrary, MCD Leader of Opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh has called the arrangements inadequate, claiming that the delay in preparations may cause inconvenience to devotees during the festival.