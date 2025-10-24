Chhath: Deputy Mayor inspects Rithala, Rohini

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure cleanliness and seamless arrangements ahead of the Chhath Mahaparva, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav conducted a detailed inspection of several wards across Rithala and Rohini constituencies on Thursday. The visit aimed to assess the sanitation situation and review ongoing preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations.

The inspection covered Ward Nos. 21 and 22 in Rithala and Ward No. 54 in Rohini, where the Deputy Mayor was accompanied by Deputy Chairman of Rohini Ward Committee Narender Solanki, Councillor Samita Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Rohini Zone, senior MCD officials, and local residents. Expressing concern over the state of cleanliness in some areas, the Deputy Mayor instructed officials to

intensify sanitation efforts and ensure that garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) are cleaned at least twice daily.