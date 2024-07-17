Check misuse of govt residential accommodation: PWD to officials

New Delhi: The Public Works Department is going to start an exercise to ensure the government’s residential accommodation is not misused by allottees. The department has directed its officials to carry out regular inspections to ensure that residents do not sublet or construct unauthorised structures in the residential spaces.

In an office memorandum issued on July 16, the department said that several complaints have been received from the allottees regarding unauthorized constructions around the Delhi Administration flats of the city government which cause inconvenience to other allottees.

The order said the Executive Engineer (Civil) of the PWD are also the estate officers of the area belonging to the body falling under their respective territorial jurisdiction, including roads, government offices.

“The Executive Engineers (Delhi Administration Flats, GNCTD) are hereby directed to check the un-authorised construction in their respective jurisdiction area and take strict and necessary action to remove the un-authorised constructions around the

flats. The cost of such demolition may be forwarded to Allotment Branch for recovery from the allottee,” it said.

The subject of the memorandum read, “Instruction to carry out regular inspections/checks to stamp out the misuse of Govt. Residential Accommodation i.e. Overstaying, Subletting, Unauthorized occupations & unauthorised construction.”

The memorandum cited para 18(i) of the GPRA Rules which states no person can erect an unauthorised structure in any part of the residence.