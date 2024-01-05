Cheating syndicate busted, 2 of Bihar gang held

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police successfully dismantled a cheating syndicate and arrested two key members of the gang operating from Bihar.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered as Cyber North-East Police Station. The arrested accused were identified as Nasar Ali (24), resident of East Champaran, Bihar, and Santosh Kumar Yadav (27), resident of West Champaran, Bihar.

According to the police, the duo had been disguising themselves as police officers and exploiting innocent people, demanding money to allegedly waive criminal charges against their relatives.

The arrests were made in connection with a case filed by a retired bank officer, Lakshmi Chand Chawla, who fell victim to the scam. The perpetrators, posing as police officials, called the victim and falsely claimed that his grandson had been involved in a kidnapping case.

Under the pretext of securing his grandson’s release, they demanded a sum of Rs. 2,50,000. During the police operation, they recovered a significant amount of evidence from the fraudsters, including 15 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, 06 ATM cards, and other crucial documents.

One of the arrested individuals, Santosh Kumar Yadav, was revealed to have worked as a technical support staff for Bihar Police on a contractual basis. The modus operandi of the syndicate involved random calls to individuals,

where they posed as police officers, threatened the victims with false criminal charges against their relatives, and extorted money to avoid legal consequences.

The police are now investigating the possibility of the fraudsters’ involvement in other cases and are working to apprehend any remaining associates. The recovered items and the details of the arrested individuals have been cataloged as part of the ongoing investigation.