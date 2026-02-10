Cheating racket over fake property deals, admissions busted

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted an alleged cheating racket operating in north-west Delhi, arresting two key accused for duping multiple victims on the pretext of property deals and college admissions.



The case came to light following a complaint registered at Subhash Place police station by a 28-year-old Rohini resident, who alleged he was induced to transfer large sums of money after being given false assurances of guaranteed property transactions and admissions to reputed institutions.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Gourav (34), a resident of Parari village in Patna, Bihar, and Pranav Sharma (29), a resident of Surajmal Vihar in Delhi. Police said the two acted as conspirators and facilitators, providing bank accounts to route the cheated money and assisting in withdrawing and handing over cash to the main operator. During the operation, police seized a Mahindra Scorpio, mobile phones, bank records, transaction details, firm-related documents and other digital evidence.

Investigators said the victims were persuaded to transfer money through layered financial channels, which were used to obscure the trail and evade detection. The motive was illegal monetary gain through deception and misuse of personal and business banking systems. As the probe progressed, several more victims approached the police with similar complaints linked to the same network. A special team conducted surveillance and analysed mobile data and bank transactions. Police said the kingpin, earlier arrested in Mumbai, confessed during interrogation. Efforts continue to identify associates

and trace funds.