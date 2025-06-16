Chartr app streamlines public bus travel in city

NEW delhi: Startups emerging from academic institutions are increasingly offering real-world solutions, with Delhi’s public transport seeing a notable example. A technology developed at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) is now powering digital ticketing and live tracking for DTC and cluster buses, making daily commutes more efficient and commuter-friendly.

In a rare case of academic research leading to market-ready innovation, Chartr, a startup incubated at IIIT-Delhi, has successfully completed a full transfer of institute-developed technology. The startup, founded by Dr Pravesh Biyani, has commercialised products based on seven years of research in urban mobility and public systems optimisation, and fulfilled all licensing formalities — a rarity in India’s higher education ecosystem.

“We’ve built a transport stack covering tracking, journey planning and multimodal ticketing, now active in DTC and cluster buses. It’s scalable to other cities,” Dr Biyani said.

Chartr offers real-time transit tracking, decision-support tools and citizen engagement platforms. Its systems are live in multiple Indian cities, helping municipal bodies reduce wait times and improve bus service reliability. IIIT-Delhi Director Prof Ranjan Bose called it a proud moment, noting that Chartr’s journey reflects the potential of research backed by enabling institutional policies. The startup’s growth now enters a new phase, focused on scaling and sustained impact, offering a model for future

faculty-led ventures.