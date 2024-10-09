Charred body found in Outer North Delhi

NEW DELHI: A severely burnt body of an unidentified male was discovered by the Delhi Police on early Tuesday morning at Khera Nahar Wala Road in Outer North Delhi’s Bada Khera area. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Samay Pur Badli Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident came to light when a PCR call was received by Samay Pur Badli Police Station at around 6:31 am, informing them about the body lying at the scene.

Upon arriving at the location, the investigating officer found the charred remains of a man, whose identity has yet to be determined.

The body, found in a completely burnt state, was wrapped in wire and some clothes, raising suspicions of foul play.

Initial examination of the crime scene revealed a plastic bottle that smelled of petrol, along with a matchbox, indicating that the fire may have been deliberately set.

Police have cordoned off the area, and a forensic team from the District Crime and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) has been called in to collect evidence and examine the crime scene. “The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of death,”

said an officer.