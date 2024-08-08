‘Chargesheet in Swati Maliwal’s case against Bibhav Kumar reveals many inconsistencies’

NEW DELHI: A significant development has arisen in the ongoing case concerning Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, as a recent chargesheet filed before a Delhi Court reveals numerous inconsistencies regarding the alleged assault that occurred on May 13. The document suggests that Maliwal’s reported injuries do not align with the timeline and details she has provided.



According to sources, the Medical Legal Certificate (MLC) issued by doctors at AIIMS indicates that the injuries sustained by Maliwal were simple and non-dangerous, with an age of no more than three days. Maliwal claimed to have been assaulted at approximately 9:20 am on May 13, but the MLC was conducted on May 16, raising questions about the validity of her claims. The MLC identified only minor bruises on her right cheek and left leg, contradicting her allegations of severe injuries to her chest, stomach, head, and pelvis.

“The patient is complaining of pain over the thighs, and pelvis, neck stiffness and headache. It is pertinent to mention here that the opinion on the MLC of the victim/complainant (Swati Maliwal) had been taken from the concerned doctor and the doctor opined that the nature of the injury is simple, it is non-dangerous and the age of the wound 1 & wound 2 is up to 3 days old,” the Chargesheet filed mentioned.

The charge sheet also highlighted Maliwal’s refusal to undergo a CT examination of her stomach and pelvis, despite medical advice. AIIMS doctors have documented that, while she complained of pain in various areas, the nature of her injuries did not substantiate the severity of her claims.

Adding to the complexities of the case is the presence of Bibhav Kumar, the accused, who has been in judicial custody for 82 days following the registration of an FIR against him on May 16. According to the chargesheet, evidence suggests that Kumar was not present at the Chief Minister’s camp office at the time of the alleged incident. In fact, it was revealed that Maliwal contacted Kumar via text and calls upon her arrival at the CM office, shortly before the time of the incident.

Further discrepancies include the failure to include camp office employees as witnesses, despite police officials identifying them as present during the incident. The chargesheet mentions that crucial video evidence from the camp office, which could potentially clarify the timeline of events, has not been incorporated, raising concerns about the handling of the investigation.