Chargesheet filed in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, officials said.

The police had arrested 11 people and apprehended a juvenile during the investigation, they added.

The incident took place on June 24 when a delivery agent working with a private firm in Chandni Chowk and his associate were going to Gurgaon in a taxi to deliver a bag of cash, the police had said. When the duo entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel, four men on two motorbikes blocked their way and robbed them of about Rs 2 lakh, they had alleged.

During the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and call records of the suspects. Based on local intelligence and technical analysis, the police arrested 11 accused and apprehended a juvenile in the case, a senior police officer said.

After conducting a thorough investigation and collecting all evidence, a charge sheet with 1,417 pages was filed before the Patiala House Court on Saturday against the 11 accused persons under Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 212 (harbouring offender), 412 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 468 (forgery for cheating), among others, of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act, the officer said.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 3. An investigation report on the juvenile’s involvement in the crime has already been filed before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused have been identified as Usman Ali (24), Kuldeep (26), Pradeep (34), Amit (20), Irfan (21), Murli (32), Vishal (25), Anil (38), Supreet (31), Pawan Kumar Jha (34) and Anuj Mishra (26), they said.