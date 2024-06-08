Chargesheet filed in Parliament security breach case: Police

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the Patiala House Court on Friday in connection with the breach of Parliament security. The 1000-page chargesheet has been filed against all six accused arrested in the case.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh informed the court that prosecution approval under Section 186 of the IPC and Section 13 of the UAPA is pending. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed within two weeks. Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur granted time until July 15 to file the supplementary chargesheet.

The six accused, whose judicial custody ended, were also presented in court. The court extended their judicial custody until July 15.

The significant breach occurred on December 13 last year, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, when two individuals jumped into the House from the visitors’ gallery during the Lok Sabha proceedings and dispersed yellow smoke using smoke canisters.

An FIR was initially registered at the Parliament Street Police Station based on a complaint by a Lok Sabha security officer. The case was later transferred to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell. During the investigation, six individuals were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

The six arrested by the Special Cell are Manoharan D., Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has approved the prosecution of the six individuals under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged involvement in the security breach. Officials from Raj Niwas confirmed the approval on Thursday. Delhi Police had requested prosecution under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA. The L-G granted the request.

A Raj Niwas official stated, “Delhi Police requested necessary approval under the UAPA, and the review committee examined the evidence collected by the investigating agency on May 30, finding the accused’s involvement in the case.”

The official added, “Accordingly, the review committee commented that prima facie, a case under UAPA is made out against the accused.”