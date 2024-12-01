‘Charas’ worth ₹3 cr seized, five arrested

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a significant narco-syndicate, arresting five drug traffickers, including three Nepal nationals, and recovering 15.670 kg of charas valued at approximately 3 crore rupees in the international market.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of key syndicate members, including sources, middlemen, and local receivers.

The seized charas were found to have been sourced from suppliers operating in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Nepal, underscoring the network’s inter-state and international reach.

The operation began on November 20, when ANTF received intelligence about a Nepal national supplying charas to a local trafficker in the Majnu Ka Tila area.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid led by Inspector Vikas Pannu and supervised by ACP Rajkumar resulted in the arrest of Prem Thapa (Nepal national) and Mohd. Jameel (Delhi resident) at a hotel, where 1.192 kg of charas was seized. Further investigations led to the arrest of Ganga Gurung Thapa, a Nepal national, who was found with 712 grams of charas and an additional 13.766 kg at her residence. Ankit Budha, the main supplier from Kasol, and Pradeep Kumar, a distributor in Faridabad, were also apprehended.

