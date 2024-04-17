Chanpreet Singh arrested by ED, worked for BJP also, claims AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday claimed Chanpreet Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, had also worked for the Congress, Trinamool Congress and “even the BJP”, but the saffron party was trying to malign AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s image.



The ED on Monday arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly “managed” AAP funds for the Goa Assembly elections, in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Officials sources had said Singh was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of trying to malign his party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s image.

“Chanpreet Singh, who was arrested by ED, was held by the CBI last year also. He was granted bail by a CBI court last year itself. Now, the ED has arrested him. Singh works as a freelancer for different parties. He has worked for the Congress, Trinamool Congress and even the BJP. I am not saying this but it is mentioned in the CBI documents,” Bharadwaj said.

There are attempts to tarnish the image of Kejriwal and the AAP but people are not ready to believe the allegations made against the CM and the party, he said. “The BJP is trying to malign the image of Kejriwal and AAP,” he charged.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or ED.