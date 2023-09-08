Chandni Chowk traders engage women translators

New Delhi: As Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit over this weekend, traders in Chandni Chowk have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will double up as translators fluent in English, French, Spanish and other languages to provide foreign visitors a seamless experience.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, salon and boutique owners who are fluent in languages such as English, French, Spanish and German to work as translators, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

These women will assist the traders of Chandani Chowk market in communicating with foreign visitors on September 8-10, he said. They will be engaged on voluntary basis, he said.

These women entrepreneurs and businesswomen include Mohika Sawhney, Emeli Munshi, Gauri Webster, Vandana Rao, Chhaya Singh, Neeru Sehgal and Shweta Rajpal.

Goyal said that CTI has also sent a list of volunteers to the Ministry of External Affairs so that it can contact them to help traders of other markets as well as foreign delegates.

While many prominent markets of the city lying in the controlled zone of New Delhi will be closed during the G20 Summit, Chandni Chowk famed for its food and shopping experience as well proximity with historic monuments will serve as a big draw for the visitors. According to shop owners, these measures will facilitate seamless communication with foreign visitors.

“Our aim is to make Chandni Chowk, which is well known all over the country, famous in other countries also,” Goyal said.

Shop owners expressed their enthusiasm regarding the summit and said such a programme had never happened before.

“We are proud that the event will draw so many foreign visitors here and we welcome all of them to the Walled City,” said a local trader.

A large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built

international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.