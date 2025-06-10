Chandni Chowk revamp: MP pushes for heritage restoration

NEW DELHI: In a step toward restoring the historic and commercial vibrancy of Chandni Chowk, Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday led an inspection walk from Red Fort to Sadar Bazar. Joined by civic and police officials, Khandelwal reviewed infrastructure conditions and gathered feedback from local political and trader leaders.

The inspection covered major areas including Gauri Shankar Mandir, Bhagirath Palace, Nai Sadak, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, and Bara Tooti Chowk. During the visit, the MP raised serious concerns over rampant pavement encroachments, especially near Fatehpuri Masjid Chowk and outside Sheeshganj Gurdwara, where illegal extensions, air conditioners, and coolers have taken over sidewalks.

“Chandni Chowk suffers from mismanagement and a lack of coordination among agencies. It’s time we bring synergy and purpose to reclaim its status as India’s leading trading centre,” said Khandelwal.

Key directives were issued during the visit, including the immediate removal of encroachments, repair of damaged roads and footpaths, and daily cleaning of marketplaces. The MP also called for regulating unauthorized e-rickshaws and initiating redevelopment works at Bara Tooti Chowk and Sadar Bazar. BSES has been instructed to clear the area of overhead wire clutter, especially from telecom providers.

Khandelwal proposed renaming the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to *Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority* to better reflect Delhi’s civilizational heritage.

The inspection was attended by officials from the DC City SP Zone, DCP North, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, BSES, DUSIB, and the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation. Local BJP leaders and representatives of several trader associations including Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association and Khari Baoli Kirana Committee also participated.

Khandelwal announced that a joint meeting with traffic police and market bodies will be held soon to frame a long-term transport and redevelopment plan for the area. “This isn’t just beautification - it’s about restoring dignity to Chandni Chowk’s heritage and ensuring commerce and tourism thrive,” he asserted.