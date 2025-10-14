Chandni Chowk residents’ body seeks disaster response teams

NEW DELHI: A Chandni Chowk residents’ association on Monday urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to deploy fire tenders, ambulances, and NDRF personnel ahead of the festive season.

BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor highlighted the worsening situation due to illegal roadside markets, creating massive crowds that hinder emergency access.

The association requested deployment at key locations, including Gauri Shankar Mandir, Town Hall, Fatehpuri Masjid, Bara

Tooti Chowk, Hauz Qazi Chowk, and Qutub Road Chowk, and called for additional traffic personnel in Old Delhi to ensure safety for residents and shoppers

amid the festive rush.