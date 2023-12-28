Chandigarh lab finds substandard anti-epilepsy drug being used in Delhi government hospitals

The Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh has found anti-epilepsy drug Sodium Valproate, collected from Delhi government hospitals, to be below standards, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had referred the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the drugs being used in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics, alleging them to be fake. He brought up the issue with Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar while attaching a Directorate of Vigilance report regarding the same.

Following Saxena’s recommendations for a CBI inquiry, RDTL analysed samples of Sodium Valproate, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorders. According to their report dated December 23, 2023, the sample is “not of standard quality” and “does not conform to claim as per IP 2022 in respect to the Dissolution of Sodium Valproate”.

“In Dissolution test, out of 24 units, seven units were found less than Q-15 and one unit was found less than Q-25, as per IP 2022 the limit of Q is NLT 75 per cent”, read the analysis report.

Sources have claimed that the drug was allegedly being supplied to Delhi government hospitals. Samples for the testing were collected from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Lok Nayak Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

They had been sent for testing in response to complaints of “substandard medicines” being circulated in Delhi government hospitals. The samples were sent by the Health Department, following which the concerned lab reports were forwarded to the Vigilance Department for necessary actions.

The Special Vigilance Secretary wrote to the Health Secretary on December 24, 2023, asking them to seize

all drugs which have failed the tests and requested a detailed action taken report within

48 hours.

“The only thing which is not standard is the dissolution of this drug. This in layman terms basically means that a standard drug may dissolve in 30 seconds in the body while this sample may take 40 secs to dissolve in the body. The Health Minister within 2 weeks of his joining on 21 March 2023 had called a meeting of officers and directed to conduct an audit of all Medicines and consumables. This was again reiterated on 3 April 2023. The directions were not complied and again Action Taken report on Audit directions was sought in July 2023. The Health Secretary did not follow the directions. Why is the Central Govt protecting the Health Secretary?” AAP sources responded to the allegations.