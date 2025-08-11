Chanakyapuri: SUV runs over two; one dead, another critical

New Delhi: A speeding Mahindra Thar Roxx struck two pedestrians in New Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri area on Sunday morning, killing one person instantly and leaving another critically injured.

Police received a PCR call about the accident at the Chanakyapuri Police Station. The crash occurred barely two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhavan, raising concerns over road safety in one of the capital’s most sensitive zones.

The deceased’s body reportedly remained on the road for hours before officers

arrived to remove it.

The injured pedestrian has been admitted to hospital and is said to be battling for life. The 26-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, and the SUV was seized.

Investigators recovered liquor bottles from inside the vehicle. Although the driver denied being drunk, claiming he had borrowed the Thar from a friend, he admitted to dozing off at the wheel and losing control.

The SUV, registered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for forensic examination to determine whether alcohol was involved.

Visuals from the site showed heavy damage to the SUV’s left front side. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to verify the driver’s account. The incident has once again drawn attention to the Mahindra Thar, a rugged off-road SUV first launched in 2010 that enjoys cult status among automobile enthusiasts.

Popular on social media for its distinctive design, it frequently appears in Instagram reels and short videos, often used as a prop for high-speed or stunt-based content.

However, the SUV’s popularity has been marred by repeated instances of reckless driving. Some incidents, authorities say, appear to be staged for online content. Just last week, a viral clip from Gurugram showed a young woman sitting on the roof of a moving Thar while filming herself, sparking outrage over blatant violations of traffic rules.

Police have stressed that the Chanakyapuri case is being handled with urgency due to its location near key government buildings. They have warned of strict action if evidence confirms that the driver was intoxicated or engaging in dangerous driving.

As the second victim fights for life, the crash has reignited debate on the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, particularly in high-security areas, and on curbing reckless driving that endangers both motorists and unsuspecting pedestrians.