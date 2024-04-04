Challenges loom large over Delhi govt amid Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration, the functioning of the Delhi government faces significant hurdles, dispelling earlier claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Kejriwal would continue to govern from behind bars.



Officials familiar with the developments disclosed that the absence of the Chief Minister is impeding the processing and movement of crucial files within his office. This disruption could potentially lead to a paralysis in governance if the situation persists, they cautioned. While routine government operations are typically overseen by respective departments and ministers, matters necessitating the Chief Minister’s involvement, such as transfers, postings, and disciplinary actions on bureaucrats via the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), have come to a halt.

The ramifications of Kejriwal’s arrest are keenly felt, particularly in sensitive cases awaiting resolution. Notably, the timing of the Chief Minister’s detention has cast uncertainty over the mayoral polls. With the tenure of incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi concluding on March 31, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) must greenlight the election schedule and the nomination of the presiding officer before receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s assent. However, with Kejriwal incarcerated, the procedural hurdles loom large.

A former officer of the MCD expressed concern about the potential impact of the chief minister’s arrest on the finalising of the election schedule, stating, “The election schedule’s future is uncertain as it passes through different offices, including the Chief Minister’s, before reaching the Lieutenant Governor.”

“Typically, it goes through the urban development department and then to the CM, but with CM Kejriwal’s arrest, this process is disrupted, causing worries about possible delays. Section 77 of the DMC Act states that the Lieutenant Governor will choose a councillor, not running for office, to oversee the mayor election meeting. This emphasises the

L-G’s crucial role in the process, highlighting CM Kejriwal’s absence,” he added.

In response to these concerns, a Delhi government official stressed the commitment to ensuring the continuity of governance despite the Chief Minister’s arrest. “While the current situation presents challenges, we won’t stop fighting for the right. The Delhi government remains committed to addressing pressing issues and ensuring smooth governance. Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration on administrative processes, and necessary steps will be taken to uphold the interests of the people of Delhi.”

As Delhi grapples with these challenges, the focus shifts to how the administration will navigate this unprecedented situation.