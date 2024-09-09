Challenges faced by gig workers

New Delhi: Amidst rampant monsoon rains in Delhi, gig workers are finding themselves in increasingly difficult working conditions.



Speaking with Millennium Post, many shared how extreme weather events — from scorching heatwaves to heavy monsoons — severely impact their ability to work, often making it impossible to meet daily targets. The constant battle with waterlogged

streets and broken drainage systems is taking a toll, with little to no relief from the companies they work for.

Ashok Kumar, a 30-year-old food delivery worker, spoke about the hazards he faces daily. “The roads are full of water, and it’s dangerous. My bike skidded once due to waterlogging, and the brakes failed. I got injured, but I still had to complete my deliveries,” he said. Ashok works 12 to 14 hours every day to earn between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000, but delays caused by bad weather often result in penalties. “I was once fined Rs 600 because the delivery was late due to rain.

The company doesn’t care if you meet with an accident or your bike breaks down. All they care about is on-time delivery,” he added.

Cab drivers face similar struggles. Mohammed Khan, a cab driver in Delhi, explained how the rains damage cars and create financial burdens. “The roads are so bad during rains that it destroys the car’s sensors, and repairs are expensive,” he said. Insurance often doesn’t cover weather-related damages, which are considered “acts of God.” He also highlighted the impact on his work. “If a customer cancels because I can’t reach them due to heavy rain, it affects my rating. Too many cancellations, and my driver ID could be suspended.”

Sahil, a bike delivery agent, also shared the challenges he faces. “Customers often don’t understand the conditions we’re working in. They complain if the delivery is late, even though I’m trying to

navigate through flooded streets. It’s disheartening when the company penalises us

for delays caused by the weather,” he said.

Gig workers not only deal with weather-related challenges but also face issues like a lack of basic necessities, such as toilets and healthcare. Nirmal Goran, director of the ‘Mehnatkash Association’, which advocates for gig workers, stressed the need for better infrastructure and protections. “There should be real-time updates on road conditions and waterlogging. Algorithms can help inform workers about safer routes, but companies aren’t doing enough. This is the right time for the government to intervene and provide much-needed protections for gig workers,” he stated.