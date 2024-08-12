Challenges & criticisms cloud new NIOS policy for Class 9

New Delhi: Delhi’s education system has been under intense scrutiny for several years, with the Aam Aadmi Party often highlighting its successes. However, a persistent issue remains including the alarmingly high failure rate of students in Class 9. This problem is compounded by the fact that nearly two-thirds of students who fail Class 9 twice have not enrolled in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), risking dropping out of the schooling system entirely.



Parents of students struggling with Class 9 exams express significant concerns about their children’s educational prospects. Financial hardship is a critical factor impacting students’ performance and school attendance. A parent from Okhla Vihar shared, “My daughter is very enthusiastic about her studies, but our financial difficulties force her to work as as a house help after school. This situation disrupts her studies and contributes to her failing. We allow her to miss school because we have no other choice to support our family. Unfortunately, the school administration does not seem to address her irregular attendance.”

Another parent highlighted the inadequacy of teacher support, stating, “Class 9 requires more focused attention from teachers, but we can’t afford private tuition. The teachers at my child’s school are often unavailable or indifferent, which hampers their learning.”

Students also voice frustration with their teachers. One student remarked, “Some teachers are dedicated, but others don’t seem to care much. They come in, teach briefly, and then leave. Sometimes, they just sit around, which does not help our learning.”

Recent data reveals that Class 9 has the highest failure rate among all grades in government schools. For the academic year 2023-24, about 36% of Class 9 students failed, with many struggling to clear remedial exams. The pass percentage for Class 9 has dipped significantly, falling to 65.52% in 2022 from over 84% in previous years. This decline has led to an increase in dropout rates, with roughly 40% of students who failed in 2022 leaving school.

The challenges are further complicated by changes in education policy. Until recently, the no-detention policy under the Right to Education Act allowed automatic promotion up to Class 8. The removal of this policy means students now face the possibility of failing grades from Class 5 onward. This shift aims to instil greater seriousness towards education, but it has introduced new pressures and difficulties for students and their families.

In response to high failure rates, the Delhi government has directed that students failing Class 9 twice be admitted to NIOS for the next academic year. Concerns about NIOS’s education quality persist, with some parents and students criticising it. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed government schools to assist and counsel these students but faces communication gaps, leaving some unaware of available options.