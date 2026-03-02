Chahal leads Mandir Marg plantation drive

NEW DELHI: The plantation campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” gathered fresh momentum on Sunday as New Delhi Municipal Council vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal led a tree-planting drive at Gandhi Sadan in the NDMC Housing Complex on Mandir Marg.



The initiative, held under the banner EkPedMaaKeNaam On Sunday, saw participation from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), local residents, Market Traders Associations, and officials from various civic departments. Saplings were planted at designated locations, with participants taking a pledge to ensure their upkeep and protection.

Addressing the gathering, Chahal said the campaign draws inspiration from the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging citizens to plant a tree in honour of their mothers and nurture it with care and responsibility. He emphasised that the Council is implementing the programme in a mission mode to expand green cover across its jurisdiction.

According to NDMC officials, the plantation drive has extended to embassies and diplomatic missions, as well as universities, colleges, schools and market associations within the NDMC area. The objective, Chahal said, is to align local efforts with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ while promoting sustainable urban development.

Reiterating that public participation remains central to the campaign’s success, he appealed to institutions and citizens to join the weekly Sunday initiative and contribute towards a cleaner, greener Capital.