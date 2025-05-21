Chadha hails Op Sindoor at Seoul forum

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha delivered a powerful address at the Asia Leadership Conference (ALC) in Seoul, South Korea, where he emphasized India’s shift towards a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Speaking at the prestigious global forum, Chadha hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, calling it not just a military operation but a clear message from India.

“Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a military operation, it was a message: India will not tolerate terror. We do not seek conflict, but we will never shy away from defending our people,” Chadha stated. He further stressed, “Zero tolerance is India’s new doctrine.”

Addressing an audience of over 2,500 global leaders, he called for international unity against terrorism, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s role in supporting terror activities. “India, for the last several weeks, has been mourning the tragic loss of 26 innocent civilians killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. But even as we mourn, India has emerged as a resolute nation, showing a paradigm shift in dealing with terrorism and rogue states,” Chadha said.

He continued, “What Operation Sindoor demonstrated was India’s commitment to peace. But if anyone tries to disturb our peace, we will strike back and dismantle terror infrastructure, wherever it may be.”

Chadha also urged the formation of a global alliance against terrorism, stating, “It’s time now for all of us to form a Global Alliance Against Terror. India believes terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere.”

Raghav Chadha, speaking alongside global leaders like Rishi Sunak and Tony Abbott at the ALC, highlighted young leaders’ role in governance amid global crises, reflecting his rising stature in international political discourse.