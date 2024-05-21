Cervical Cancer Screening Camp held at Central Jail no. 6

New Delhi: As part of ongoing health initiatives for inmate welfare, a Cervical Cancer Screening Camp was conducted at Central Jail No. 6 on May 18.



Organised by Delhi Prisons in collaboration with AIIMS and the Savera Foundation Trust, the camp successfully screened 265 prisoners over the age of 35, providing them with vital health services.

The event was attended by Satish Golcha Director General (Prisons), and a team of doctors from AIIMS, including Dean Kaushal Kumar Verma.

The Jail Authority warmly welcomed all dignitaries from the Savera Foundation Trust and other participants.

During the event, Kaushal Kumar Verma delivered an informative briefing on the comprehensive screening program, detailing its importance and procedures. Dr Seema Singhal also addressed the female prisoners, stressing the significance of proper nutrition and the critical need for cervical cancer awareness and prevention.

DG (Prisons) Satish Golcha emphasised the need for continued efforts by the authorities to facilitate timely diagnosis, treatment, and management of preventive diseases among inmates. He highlighted that this camp is a testament to the commitment of Delhi Prisons and its partners in ensuring inmate health and well-being, underscoring the importance of preventive healthcare measures in correctional facilities.