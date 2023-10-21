CEO holds meeting with parties to discuss SSR of electoral rolls

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy recently organised a crucial meeting with representatives from several recognised political parties to discuss the forthcoming Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls, which will be conducted with reference to the qualifying date of January 1, 2024.



The meeting was attended by representatives from prominent political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the meeting, Krishnamurthy outlined the key details of the SSR process. The draft publication of the electoral rolls with the qualifying date of January 1, 2024 will commence on October 27, and the final publication is scheduled for January 5, 2024.

The primary objective of this SSR is to ensure the inclusion of newly eligible voters who will attain the age of 18 on or before January 1, 2024, along with the rectification of any errors and omissions in the existing electoral rolls.

Krishnamurthy also shared the schedule for the SSR with the political parties which includes activities such as the publication of the Integrated draft electoral roll on October 27, 2023, the period for filing claims and objections from October 27 to December 9, special campaigns at all polling station locations on 4th and 5th November

2023, and 2nd and 3rd December 2023. Disposal of claims and objections is expected to be completed by December 26, 2023, with the final publication of the electoral roll scheduled for January 5, 2024.

The CEO emphasised, “The critical role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), appointed by political parties for each polling station, in ensuring the purity and accuracy of the Electoral Roll. BLAs will coordinate with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to include eligible citizens who may have been left out and to remove deceased or permanently shifted electors.”

Krishnamurthy urged political parties to ensure that their BLAs fulfill their roles effectively and collaborate with the BLOs to enhance the accuracy and completeness of the Electoral Roll. Moreover, he noted that, “Comprehensive awareness measures would be taken during the SSR to encourage young electors, including female electors, to enrol themselves as voters through various platforms such as social media, digital media, TV, radio, and newspapers.”