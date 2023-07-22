CEO discusses house-to-house survey with parties

New Delhi: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh on Friday held a meeting with all recognised political parties to inform them about the House to House (H2H) Survey by booth-level officers (BLOs) from July 21 to August 21 and sought support in the matter.



The CEO in an issued statement said that it asked the parties to create mass awareness amongst the citizens about the need to provide correct information to the visiting BLOs regarding un-enrolled eligible citizens, prospective voters (who will be 18 years old on or before October 1, 2024) as well as dead and permanently shifted electors to make the electoral rolls pure, healthy, and inclusive in all aspects.

The meeting saw representatives from the Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National People’s Party (NPP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

Singh also shared with them the schedule and details of the ensuing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls and the month-long H2H Survey. During this one-month campaign, all the 13,649 BLOs will visit every house of their allotted polling station area and verify each and every entry in the electoral roll, the statement added. Ranbir Singh briefed the political parties about the roles and responsibilities of their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who are appointed by them for each polling station to coordinate with the concerned BLOs for the inclusion of left-out eligible citizens and deletion of dead or permanently shifted electors.

He further requested all representatives of political parties to ensure the appointment of BLAs for 100 per cent polling stations, issue party’s identity cards to them and activate them to perform their role properly in the interest of improving the purity and updation of the electoral rolls.