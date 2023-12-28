Centre’s rejection of Delhi govt’s R-Day tableau political move: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of scuttling the Delhi government’s plans of showcasing its health and education models at the Republic Day parade by rejecting its tableau in a political move.

According to officials, the last tableau of Delhi to be selected for the Republic Day parade was in 2021 when the Shahjahanabad redevelopment was showcased.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the Delhi government was not provided any reason for the exclusion of its tableau this year.

“Not including the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab in the Republic Day parade shows the dirty politics of the BJP. BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity (to showcase their tableaux) in the Republic Day parade but like last time, Delhi and Punjab have been sidelined this time too,” she alleged.

Talking about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance, she said the national capital has the lowest inflation and the highest per capita income in the country.

“In this model, 200 units of electricity are free, and above that, electricity is available at the lowest rate in the country. Under this model in Delhi, nearly 30 flyovers have been built in the last 10 years, which have been constructed at significantly lower costs than estimated, resulting in a saving of Rs 557 crore,” she said.

She said that Delhi’s education and health models are globally renowned and said that the BJP was currently attacking the government’s health model.

“Delhi belongs to everyone. A large number of people come here from various states and foreign countries for education, treatment and employment. Delhi embraces everyone.

“That’s why the Delhi government wanted to showcase the health and education models in the Republic Day parade and demonstrate how much change has been witnessed through these models in Delhi in recent years, but unfortunately this was not

allowed,” she said.