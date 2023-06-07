Centre’s ordinance: AAP starts door-to-door campaign in city

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has geared up for the upcoming ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan on June 11 with the party’s State Convenor Gopal Rai participating in a door-to-door campaign in Civil Lines on Tuesday.



Rai, also a Cabinet minister, engaged with residents to discuss the Central government’s ordinance and encouraged them to join the rally and raise their voices in opposition to the ordinance.

He said that the BJP-led Central government has disregarded the Supreme Court’s orders by overturning them with the ordinance, displaying a lack of respect.

“It is crucial for us to unite against this ordinance today, as failure to do so could result in the erosion of people’s democratic right to vote,” he said.

He further said that the Central government and the Prime Minister have disregarded the Supreme Court’s decision through an ordinance, therefore depriving the people of Delhi of their rights. Consequently, the citizens of Delhi are dismayed and disheartened, wondering why their voting rights are being dishonoured.

The party’s focus is to protest against the authoritarian approach of the ordinance, by hosting a ‘maha rally’ on June 11. A ‘Maha Rally Mandal Committee’ has been established in every Mandal of Delhi, and approximately 2000 meetings have been held so far.

A door-to-door campaign is already underway, with pamphlets that contain an invitation to the ‘maha rally’ on one side and the reason behind the rally on the other.

The AAP volunteers have been distributing these pamphlets and urging the people to participate.

“We are receiving support from all corners of the city in favour of this maha rally. Even supporters of the BJP are questioning why their votes are being constantly devalued. Our party workers are going door-to-door to mobilise the masses, as failure to unite against this ordinance today may result in the people’s right to vote being compromised. The BJP-led Central government is displaying dictatorial tendencies, and there is a possibility that it may use an Ordinance to dismantle the Delhi government in the future,” Rai added.

People are apprehensive that if the Supreme Court’s decision is also disregarded, the central government of the BJP will directly assault the integrity of democracy, he explained.

“We have complete confidence that joining forces with the people of Delhi against this tyranny will lead to a massive rally against the Central government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre’s bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

The AAP chief will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday.