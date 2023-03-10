Centre’s only objective is to defame AAP: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Friday, alleging that its “only objective is to defame” his party. Addressing a press conference here, Singh claimed that former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has

been jailed in connection with the excise policy case, despite “no evidence of corruption” against him. “The Centre has only one objective and that is to defame Aam Aadmi Party leaders and keep Manish Sisodia in jail by hook or by crook. Sisodia has been sent to jail but the central agencies have no evidence of corruption against him,” he said. The Rajya sabha MP further alleged that Sisodia’s arrest was nothing but an attempt to “divert the attention” of people from a report of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.