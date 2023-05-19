Centre’s approval sought to appoint P K Gupta as new Chief Secy of Delhi

New Delhi: The AAP government has sought the Centre’s approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer P K Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. Present Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year, they said. The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to L-G V K Saxena for concurrence of the Centre.

The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Gupta is the 1989 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories cadre. “Through the Delhi L-G, CM Arvind Kejriwal has requested the approval of the Centre for appointment of P K Gupta as the new chief secretary. Gupta will replace Naresh Kumar if the Centre considers the request,” said an official. In his previous stint, Gupta served as commissioner of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Officials said appointment of chief secretary of Delhi is made by the Centre because the state has no cadre of IAS officers of its own. Kumar, a 1988 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, had a strained relationship with the AAP dispensation. He was accused by the AAP of taking direct orders from the L-G by bypassing the elected government in Delhi.

The charges against Kumar by the AAP leaders included an alleged conspiracy to prevent the popular power subsidy scheme of the government.

“The ball is in the Centre’s court now as there are other 1988 batch IAS officers of AGMUT cadre, including Renu Sharma, Chetan Sanghi and Dharam Pal, who are senior to Gupta. Gupta may still be the next chief secretary of

Delhi if the Centre obliges the request of the AAP government,” sources said.