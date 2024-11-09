Centre's air quality panel criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre's panel tasked with improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has raised concerns over the slow resolution pace and the growing backlog of air pollution-related complaints in the national capital. Among various steps, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed intensified efforts to remove highly polluting end-of-life (EoL) vehicles (petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years) that are still in use in Delhi. The panel called for a more proactive approach to addressing complaints, saying that delays in resolving issues hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures. In a meeting held on Friday with the Delhi chief secretary and senior state government officials, the Commission stressed that each case of violation must be treated with urgency. "It said that timely resolution of complaints is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the enforcement process and for achieving broader air pollution control objectives," according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The Commission specifically urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to review the parking fee structure in public parking spaces to encourage the use of public transportation. The panel also called for strict action against unauthorised or haphazard parking of private vehicles, noting that this practice leads to traffic congestion and high pollution levels and against vehicles without a valid "Pollution Under Control" certificate. Officials were also instructed to strictly enforce hotspot-specific action plans, improve public transport and traffic management, prevent open biomass burning during the winter season, and enhance public awareness.