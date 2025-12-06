Centre wants Delhi to host citywide Dec 10 Deepavali fest for UNESCO meet

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the Delhi government to organise citywide Deepavali-themed celebrations on December 10 to coincide with the ongoing 20th Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC20COM). The global meeting, being held at the Red Fort from December 7 to 13, is being hosted in Delhi for the first time and is expected to draw over 1,000 delegates from more than 180 countries.

In a letter dated December 1 to chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India, currently serving its fourth term on the committee, will showcase its diverse cultural traditions to visiting officials, NGOs, heritage practitioners and experts. The ministry has nominated both “Deepavali” and “Chhath Mahaparv” for inclusion in UNESCO’s 2024-25 intangible cultural heritage list, with Deepavali expected to be formally inscribed on December 10.

Shekhawat noted that Deepavali’s regional rituals, from lighting diyas to traditional craftsmanship and community practices, represent India’s rich living heritage. To mark the anticipated inscription, the Centre has asked Delhi to illuminate major monuments and cultural sites, organise rangoli displays, host traditional

performances, and arrange demonstrations of local Deepavali customs. The letter also suggested livestreaming the events and setting up curated exhibits on regional variations of the festival.

Officials in the Delhi government said preparatory work is underway, with departments drawing up a list of locations for illumination and cultural

programming.