Centre providing misleading figures on unemployment: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused the Modi government of providing misleading figures on unemployment. According to Singh, the response from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to his recent query omitted crucial data, including the total number of unemployed individuals, unemployment rates by education level, government job vacancies, and the percentage of contract-based recruitments.



This criticism comes in the wake of a report by the International Labor Organization (ILO), which identifies India as having the highest youth unemployment rate globally. The discrepancy between the government’s figures and those from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has raised significant concerns about the accuracy of the official data.

During the budget session of Parliament, Singh’s query, unstarred question number 1247, revealed what he described as “seriously flawed” unemployment figures. Singh argued that the central government’s data manipulation conceals the true extent of unemployment and

misrepresents the situation

to the public.

“The Central government has deliberately hidden crucial data to obscure the real situation of unemployment,”

Singh asserted.